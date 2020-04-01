Bob Katter Flies A Plane Over QLD To Call For Border Closure

A plane flew high over Brisbane calling for north QLD to be sealed off for coronavirus quarantine on Wednesday, chartered by maverick politician Bob Katter.

Katter, the federal Member for Kennedy in far north QLD, has been among a number of politicians in the region calling for the state premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to close the "border" to the south.

A group of Coalition politicians -- including former minster Matt Canavan and George Christensen -- have cited the potential impact of coronavirus on the area's medical system, saying hospitals could not handle an outbreak.

Katter raised issues about its impact on food production in the region, but all have called for the border to north QLD to be shut.

The only problem? Palaszczuk pointed out there IS no north QLD border.

"There is no north border, we are one state," she said.

But Katter has asked for the roads into the area to be shut off.

Dressed in a hard hat and high-vis vest, and brandishing a stop sign, he told media on Wednesday he wants the region cut off from the south.

“There are just six highways running into North Queensland. All we have to do is put on a hard hat, grab a stop sign and protect North Queensland," he said.

To drive his point home, he hired a plane to fly over Brisbane, trailing a sign reading "PREMIER, ISOLATE NORTH QLD NOW".

He told a press conference he had paid for the plane "out of my own money."

In a statement, Katter said he had written to state politicians, urging them to "pull together as North Qld-ers and demand the immediate quarantining of North Qld."

"On bended knees I have pleaded with the Premier, with state and federal Ministers, to forget party politics and protect the people of North Qld and protect, for the Australian people, the mining industry which represents nearly a third of Australia’s total wealth, and to protect the “Australian fruit and vegetable industry” where nearly a fourth of Australia’s production comes from," he said.

"To put these industries and the people that run these industries at risk is tantamount to criminal behaviour and our message is clear: Isolate us now. Quarantine North Qld."

As of 3 pm Wednesday, Queensland had recorded 781 coronavirus cases, out of 4860 cases nationwide, as well as two deaths.