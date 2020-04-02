PM Delivers Online Prayer For Group That Asked If Coronavirus Was Punishment From God

Scott Morrison and controversial tennis champion Margaret Court were among those who took turns leading a marathon prayer session via video chat, organised by a group that asked if coronavirus was punishment for sin.

Video of part of the 25-hour prayer session -- held on online video chat app Zoom last weekend -- shows Morrison speaking to the audience from what appears to be his Parliament House office.

The clip, shared on Youtube by the Queensland Parents for Secular State Schools group, shows a recording of Morrison's appearance on the call, captured on a mobile phone. The PM recited bible passages and led a prayer.

"I would ask that people pray. Thank you for your prayers, but pray for all Australians everywhere. Everyone affected by this," Morrison said, appearing with an Australian flag behind him.

10 daily understands Morrison briefly joined the call for about 10 minutes on Sunday morning. He appears to be wearing the same red tie he wore when announcing the two-person gathering rule on Sunday night.

Later in the day, the call featured Pentecostal pastor Margaret Court as a guest for the last hour. A spokesperson for Court's church confirmed she was on the call, and that Morrison was on the same call earlier in the day before Court.

Court's church, as well as the host of the video call and a report from Christian news site Vision (which has since been made unavailable online and appears to have been deleted) all claimed Canberra Declaration -- a religious group which has publicly opposed euthanasia -- was involved in organising the call.

Canberra Declaration's executive editor, Warwick Marsh, can be seen in another version of the video. He is designated on the app as "leading" the call.

10 daily does not in any way suggest that Scott Morrison or Margaret Court share the views of the Canberra Declaration, including views on the coronavirus crisis.

The call is believed to have been advertised through private networks, and it is not definitively known when or how the Prime Minister became involved with the call, or whether he was aware of the Canberra Declaration's involvement. However, a message posted on the 'Partners In Prayer' website advertising the call is signed off by Marsh and Kurt Mahlburg, the features editor of the Canberra Declaration.

On March 20, Canberra Declaration's website published a blog article claiming "there are a number of options" around COVID-19, with a list including "a judgement from God because of sin", "a shaking sent by God to turn people to Him", "is manmade" or "from God, but the demonic is using it to spread fear or panic."

"I am not saying this is from the Lord, but I sense that the Lord may use Coronavirus to bring down President Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party in a dramatic fashion," the article's author, a North Queensland-based pastor, wrote.

On April 1, several days after the PM appeared on the call, the Canberra Declaration's website published an article comparing the coronavirus death tolls to numbers of abortions, calling abortion a "plague".

"The point is that if we are happy to overturn our economy and our freedoms and our very way of life for this virus, where is our outcry for the 40 million unborn whose lives are taken every single year?" the article said.

10 daily has contacted the Prime Minister's Office, Canberra Declaration and Marsh for comment.

During the video call, Morrison told the audience, "the world is largely in trauma at the moment with the scale and pace of what is unfolding".

"Pray for the premiers and chief ministers that join me in national cabinet, which is unprecedented in Australia," he said.

"We pray also for our leaders, my colleagues in parliamentary roles, doesn’t matter what party they’re from."

Speaking about coronavirus in the call, Morrison said the situation was "incomprehensible" and referred to biblical analogies.

"It is a moment like when Moses looked down at the sea and held up his staff and they went. There are moments of great faith in all of this," he said.

It is unclear how many other people were on the call.

During a six-minute video of the PM's prayer, it identifies Adelaide-based minister, Kym Farnik, as the "host/leader" of the call.

A message which flashed up on the screen, attributed to Farnik, appears to tell other people on the call "at this time our primary role is to support and encourage PM Scott Morrison at this incredibly difficult time".

Farnik told 10 daily it was an "open call" featuring "Anglicans and Catholics" among other denominations.

The Canberra Declaration's executive editor, Warwick Marsh, published an article on his personal website on Tuesday praising Morrison for "doing a great job" on coronavirus.

Morrison is open about his faith, speaking often about praying. During the 2019 election campaign, he invited media cameras to see him at church.

"While you may not be able to go to church, the synagogue, the temple or the mosque, I most certainly call on all people of faith for you to pray," Morrison said last week in parliament.

"I can assure you, my prayer knees are getting a good work out."

During the call, the PM quoted several bible verses, including Psalm 34.17, which mentions "troubles", and Isaiah 58.11, which mentions "rebuilding". Morrison then led the group in prayer:

"Heavenly Father, we commit our nation to you in this terrible time of great need and suffering of so many people," he said.

"Let your love shower this nation at this time ... Let us be lights, Lord, in a time of great darkness."