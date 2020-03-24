Scott Morrison Extends Lockdown To Food Courts, Weddings, Funerals And More

"These are not things we can do now", the Prime Minister declared on Tuesday night when he told the country the lockdown will apply to weddings, funerals, food courts and much more from Wednesday night.

Food courts will be closed, but take away from those venues will still be available from those venues.

Personal services including beauty therapy, tattoo parlours, massage parlours and waxing services will also be closed under the new restrictions.

Hairdressers and barbershops will be allowed to continue services but appointments will be restricted to a maximum of 30 minutes.

It is very important to strictly manage the social distancing and limitations of the number of people in their premises, Morrison told the nation.

Weddings will be limited to only the couple, the celebrant and witnesses.

"Large gatherings for weddings, sadly, won't be possible," he said.

Funerals will be limited to no more than 10 people at a service. Weddings and funerals that are able to continue will need to keep with the four square metre distancing measures.

"Tonight, we agreed to extend the restrictions that were announced on Sunday night, but to do so in a manner that was consistent with the types of measures that we announced on Sunday night," he said.

"Large gatherings brought together by particular organised events are things we have seeking to avoid. And that is the principle the states and territories will be seeking to follow."

Morrison said it was now crucial people stay at home unless it is "absolutely necessary you go out". He said shopping for basics, medical needs or to provide care to others was considered "necessary."

"Going out for the basics, going out for an exercise, perhaps with your partner or family members, provided it's a small group, that's fine," he said.

He urged people to also work from home where possible and to keep social gatherings at home to a minimum with a very small number of guests.

"We don't want to be overly specific about that, we want Australians to exercise their common sense," he said.

"So that means barbecues of lots of friends, or even family, extended family, coming together to celebrate one-year-old birthday parties and those sorts of things, we can't do those things now."

"These will be a significant sacrifice, I know.

"All of these things present risks and they obviously present them to the elderly members of our families as well, who we need to protect"

The new measures were announced shortly after Morrison met with the national cabinet of premiers and chief ministers who have been tasked with dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move to tougher restrictions comes just days after the government introduced tougher rules to impose social distancing following a "blatant disregard" for guidelines displayed by some Aussies on the weekend.

Under the 'stage one' measures which came into place on midday on Monday, registered and licensed clubs, licensed premises in hotels and pubs, entertainment venues, cinemas, casinos and nightclubs were also closed.

Indoor sporting venues, including gyms, and places of worship have also been forced to close.

Restaurants and cafes have also been restricted to takeaway only.

More to come.