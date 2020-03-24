Advertisement
The Full List Of New Things Banned In Australia Under Coronavirus Rules

Josh Butler

10 daily Senior News Reporter

2020-03-24T20:31:43+00:00

Big BBQs and parties banned, restrictions on tattoo parlours and waxing, haircuts limited to 30 minutes, and more wedding and funeral rules are just some of the new regulations you'll be living under in Australia.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison held another late press conference overnight on Tuesday to announce further restrictions and changes, in a bid to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

It's just the latest set of rules announced by the federal government to promote the concept  of 'social distancing', following a number of other reforms in recent days.

Morrison said people should now only leave their homes if absolutely necessary, and warned people not to have large parties, BBQs, birthdays or other events at their homes.

"Australians should stay at home, unless shopping for essentials, travelling to and from work -- where you cannot work from home, going to school and exercising. Keep visitors to your home at a minimum. In outdoor spaces do not congregate in groups," he said.

No more of this for a while. Image: Getty

The newest bans will see tattoo parlours and tanning salons restricted, weddings limited to just five people, big house parties and BBQs effectively outlawed, and supermarket food courts switch to takeaway only.

Here's the full lists of what's now banned; what's still allowed but changing significantly; and what other changes might not be far away.

Banned in Australia:

  • International travel, with the Commonwealth Government to implement a ‘do not travel’ ban on Australians travelling overseas
  • Large events at private homes -- Morrison didn't give an exact number of guests, but said numbers should be "very small"
  • Outdoor events or meetings of more than 10 people
  • Beauty therapy, tanning, waxing, nail salons, tattoo parlours
  • Spas and massage parlours
  • Health clubs, fitness centres, yoga, barre and spin facilities, saunas, bathhouses and wellness centres
Nail salons have new rules. Image: Getty
  • Social sporting-based activities
  • Libraries, community centres, and youth centres
  • Swimming pools
  • Amusement parks and arcades
  • Play centres (indoor and outdoor)
  • Strip clubs, brothels and sex on premises venues
  • Casinos, gaming or gambling venues
  • Galleries, museums, national institutions and historic sites
  • Auction houses
  • Real estate auctions and open houses (private appointments allowed)

Still allowed, but new rules:

  • Hairdressers and barber shops restricted to 30 minute appointments
  • Shopping centre food courts now takeaway only
Hair appointments are restricted to 30 minutes. Image: Getty
  • Weddings now have a maximum attendance of no more than five people
  • Funerals now have a maximum attendance of 10 people
  • Boot camps, personal training operating (outside and inside) restricted to 10 people

More changes potentially coming:

  • Outdoor food markets may be banned by state governments
  • Hotels, hostels, bed and breakfasts, campsites, caravan parks, and boarding houses will be a decision for each state and territory
  • Morrison said states will also consider putting specific numeric limits on guests at parties or private homes, and consider how to police and enforce that number
