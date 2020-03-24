The Full List Of New Things Banned In Australia Under Coronavirus Rules

Big BBQs and parties banned, restrictions on tattoo parlours and waxing, haircuts limited to 30 minutes, and more wedding and funeral rules are just some of the new regulations you'll be living under in Australia.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison held another late press conference overnight on Tuesday to announce further restrictions and changes, in a bid to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

It's just the latest set of rules announced by the federal government to promote the concept of 'social distancing', following a number of other reforms in recent days.

Morrison said people should now only leave their homes if absolutely necessary, and warned people not to have large parties, BBQs, birthdays or other events at their homes.

"Australians should stay at home, unless shopping for essentials, travelling to and from work -- where you cannot work from home, going to school and exercising. Keep visitors to your home at a minimum. In outdoor spaces do not congregate in groups," he said.

The newest bans will see tattoo parlours and tanning salons restricted, weddings limited to just five people, big house parties and BBQs effectively outlawed, and supermarket food courts switch to takeaway only.

Here's the full lists of what's now banned; what's still allowed but changing significantly; and what other changes might not be far away.

Banned in Australia:

International travel, with the Commonwealth Government to implement a ‘do not travel’ ban on Australians travelling overseas

Large events at private homes -- Morrison didn't give an exact number of guests, but said numbers should be "very small"

Outdoor events or meetings of more than 10 people

Beauty therapy, tanning, waxing, nail salons, tattoo parlours

Spas and massage parlours

Health clubs, fitness centres, yoga, barre and spin facilities, saunas, bathhouses and wellness centres

Social sporting-based activities

Libraries, community centres, and youth centres

Swimming pools

Amusement parks and arcades

Play centres (indoor and outdoor)

Strip clubs, brothels and sex on premises venues

Casinos, gaming or gambling venues

Galleries, museums, national institutions and historic sites

Auction houses

Real estate auctions and open houses (private appointments allowed)

Still allowed, but new rules:

Hairdressers and barber shops restricted to 30 minute appointments

Shopping centre food courts now takeaway only

Weddings now have a maximum attendance of no more than five people

Funerals now have a maximum attendance of 10 people

Boot camps, personal training operating (outside and inside) restricted to 10 people

More changes potentially coming: