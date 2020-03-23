Federal Parliament Passes Economic Support Package Worth $84 Billion

Welcome to 10 daily's live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic for Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

If you suspect you or a family member has COVID-19 you should call (not visit) your GP or ring the national Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

Here's what you need to know:

There are currently more than 1700 cases of coronavirus in Australia

NSW is the hardest hit state with 704 cases alone

The Government has unveiled an $84 million economic support package

State and Territory leaders are set to discuss protections and relief for renters

The UK may offer thousands of stranded Australian expats relief

NSW pubs and hotels have been transformed into corner shops

States close borders as Covid-19 spreads