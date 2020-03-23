Advertisement
Federal Parliament Passes Economic Support Package Worth $84 Billion

Erin Lyons

10 daily news reporter

2020-03-23T18:31:35+00:00

Welcome to 10 daily's live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic for Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

If you suspect you or a family member has COVID-19 you should call (not visit) your GP or ring the national Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

Here's what you need to know:

  • There are currently more than 1700 cases of coronavirus in Australia
  • NSW is the hardest hit state with 704 cases alone
  • The Government has unveiled an $84 million economic support package
  • State and Territory leaders are set to discuss protections and relief for renters
  • The UK may offer thousands of stranded Australian expats relief
  • NSW pubs and hotels have been transformed into corner shops
  • States close borders as Covid-19 spreads

