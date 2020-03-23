Federal Parliament Passes Economic Support Package Worth $84 Billion
Welcome to 10 daily's live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic for Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
If you suspect you or a family member has COVID-19 you should call (not visit) your GP or ring the national Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.
Here's what you need to know:
- There are currently more than 1700 cases of coronavirus in Australia
- NSW is the hardest hit state with 704 cases alone
- The Government has unveiled an $84 million economic support package
- State and Territory leaders are set to discuss protections and relief for renters
- The UK may offer thousands of stranded Australian expats relief
- NSW pubs and hotels have been transformed into corner shops
- States close borders as Covid-19 spreads