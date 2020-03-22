LIVE: Virgin Cancels More Domestic Flights As States Close Borders
Welcome to 10 daily's live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic for Monday, March 23, 2020.
If you suspect you or a family member has COVID-19 you should call (not visit) your GP or ring the national Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.
Here's what you need to know:
- Cases in Australia have risen sharply, reaching 1,315 as of Monday morning
- NSW is the worst-affected state with 533 confirmed cases
- Victoria has 296 cases, while Queensland has 259
- Pubs, cinemas and churches must close across Australia from noon today
- Coronavirus deaths in Italy rise by 641 in one day
- Schools in Victoria will close from tomorrow for early school holidays
- Australia's indefinite worldwide travel ban applies to Olympic athletes