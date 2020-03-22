Advertisement
LIVE: Virgin Cancels More Domestic Flights As States Close Borders

By Erin Lyons and Josh Butler

2020-03-22T18:30:00+00:00

Welcome to 10 daily's live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic for Monday, March 23, 2020.

If you suspect you or a family member has COVID-19 you should call (not visit) your GP or ring the national Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

Here's what you need to know:

  • Cases in Australia have risen sharply, reaching 1,315 as of Monday morning
  • NSW is the worst-affected state with 533 confirmed cases
  • Victoria has 296 cases, while Queensland has 259
  • Pubs, cinemas and churches must close across Australia from noon today
  • Coronavirus deaths in Italy rise by 641 in one day
  • Schools in Victoria will close from tomorrow for early school holidays
  • Australia's indefinite worldwide travel ban applies to Olympic athletes

Live Reporting

