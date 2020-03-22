LIVE: Virgin Cancels More Domestic Flights As States Close Borders

Welcome to 10 daily's live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic for Monday, March 23, 2020.

If you suspect you or a family member has COVID-19 you should call (not visit) your GP or ring the national Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

Here's what you need to know:

Cases in Australia have risen sharply, reaching 1,315 as of Monday morning

NSW is the worst-affected state with 533 confirmed cases

Victoria has 296 cases, while Queensland has 259

Pubs, cinemas and churches must close across Australia from noon today

Coronavirus deaths in Italy rise by 641 in one day

Schools in Victoria will close from tomorrow for early school holidays

Australia's indefinite worldwide travel ban applies to Olympic athletes