Baby Girl Diagnosed With Coronavirus As Youth Cases Grow
Welcome to 10 daily's LIVE coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
If you suspect you or a family member has COVID-19 you should call (not visit) your GP or ring the national Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.
Here's what you need to know:
- As of 6.30am Friday (AEDT), there have been more than 236,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world and nearly 9,800 deaths. Almost 85,000 people have recovered
- Australia's borders will close to tourists and non-residents at 9pm tonight amid a total travel ban
- NSW cases have jumped to more than 300 but most infections are mild
- Italy's coronavirus death toll has surpassed China's
- Qantas chief Alan Joyce said the pandemic will hit Australia's economy harder than the GFC
- Victoria has poured money into its health system to help cope with the rise in cases