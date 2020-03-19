Baby Girl Diagnosed With Coronavirus As Youth Cases Grow

Welcome to 10 daily's LIVE coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

If you suspect you or a family member has COVID-19 you should call (not visit) your GP or ring the national Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

Here's what you need to know:

As of 6.30am Friday (AEDT), there have been more than 236,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world and nearly 9,800 deaths. Almost 85,000 people have recovered

Australia's borders will close to tourists and non-residents at 9pm tonight amid a total travel ban

NSW cases have jumped to more than 300 but most infections are mild

Italy's coronavirus death toll has surpassed China's

Qantas chief Alan Joyce said the pandemic will hit Australia's economy harder than the GFC

Victoria has poured money into its health system to help cope with the rise in cases