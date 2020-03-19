Advertisement
Baby Girl Diagnosed With Coronavirus As Youth Cases Grow

By Erin Lyons and Josh Butler

2020-03-19T18:23:07+00:00

Welcome to 10 daily's LIVE coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

If you suspect you or a family member has COVID-19 you should call (not visit) your GP or ring the national Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

Here's what you need to know:

  • As of 6.30am Friday (AEDT), there have been more than 236,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world and nearly 9,800 deaths. Almost 85,000 people have recovered
  • Australia's borders will close to tourists and non-residents at 9pm tonight amid a total travel ban
  • NSW cases have jumped to more than 300 but most infections are mild
  • Italy's coronavirus death toll has surpassed China's
  • Qantas chief Alan Joyce said the pandemic will hit Australia's economy harder than the GFC
  • Victoria has poured money into its health system to help cope with the rise in cases

