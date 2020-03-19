Welcome to 10 daily's LIVE coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

If you suspect you or a family member has COVID-19 you should call (not visit) your GP or ring the national Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

Here's what you need to know:

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced that COVID-19 is a pandemic;

There have been more than 214,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world and more than 8,700 deaths. More than 83,300 people have recovered;

A total travel ban on non-residents and non-citizens coming to Australia will come into effect from 9pm on Friday, with international visitors no longer allowed to enter the country.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has cut interest rates to a record low of 0.25 percent;

The Australian dollar fell to a 17-year low of 0.55 US cents;

Pharmacists will now be required to limit dispensing some prescription medications to one month's supply at a prescribed dose;

Products such as Ventolin and paracetamol will now be limited to one per customer.