LIVE: Christ The Redeemer Statue Lit Up With Flags Of Countries Affected By Coronavirus
Welcome to 10 daily's LIVE coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
If you suspect you or a family member has COVID-19 you should call (not visit) your GP or ring the national Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.
Here's what you need to know:
- The World Health Organisation (WHO) has announced that COVID-19 is a pandemic;
- There have been more than 214,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world and more than 8,700 deaths. More than 83,300 people have recovered;
- A total travel ban on non-residents and non-citizens coming to Australia will come into effect from 9pm on Friday, with international visitors no longer allowed to enter the country.
- The Reserve Bank of Australia has cut interest rates to a record low of 0.25 percent;
- The Australian dollar fell to a 17-year low of 0.55 US cents;
- Pharmacists will now be required to limit dispensing some prescription medications to one month's supply at a prescribed dose;
- Products such as Ventolin and paracetamol will now be limited to one per customer.