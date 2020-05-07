'My Angels': Police Save Elderly Woman Collapsed On Floor Alone For Five Days

An 82-year-old woman who fell to the ground, unable to get up and alone in her house for more than four days considers herself 'lucky to be alive' after Queensland Police finally found her.

Queensland Police released bodycam vision of the moment they found 82-year-old Erika Freingruber, who had been lying on the floor in her home for more than four days.

Beaudesert police rushed to the 82-year-old woman's aid after The Care Army, a group of volunteers, was not able to get in contact with her.

They heard faint calls for help, and unable to find a way in were forced to knock down her front door.

They found her in an immobile state, desperately calling for help.

"I fell down... a few days ago and I can't get up", Freingruber told police.

Constable Max Gillett reassured her help was on the way and handed her a glass of water.

"They'll be here soon, ok darlin'", Gillett said.

After Freingruber settled she joked and flirted with the officers, telling Gillett: "You're a nice-looking man."

Freingruber is recovering in the QEII hospital with a broken hip. Police later visited her with a bouquet of flowers.

Smiling at the officers, the elderly woman thanked the men for coming to her rescue.

"If you wouldn't have come I don't think I'd be sitting here," she said. "Every doctor who's come through here tells me, "You don't know how lucky you are that you're alive.

"My angels - [you're] not policemen - my angels."

Gillett later told media being able to save Freingruber's life had been a memorable moment for him and his colleagues.

"We see people in despair, at their lowest moments, quite often, so for us to have an opportunity to come here today, to present her with some flowers and see a smile on her face -- and a lot more colour... it's really fulfilling," he said.

