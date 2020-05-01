Former F1 World Champ Offers To Pay For Struggling Fan's Groceries During Pandemic

Former F1 World Champion Nico Rosberg has offered to support one of his fans during the COVID-19 pandemic with a random act of kindness.

Twitter user Laura posted a private message she received from Rosberg where he offered to pass on £500 (A$971) to go towards a delivery of groceries.

"Hi Laura, I hope you are doing ok in this difficult situation. I saw your tweet and I know it's everything but easy currently, especially with groceries," the message read.

"I'd really appreciate if I could support you with a £500 supermarket food delivery."

Laura appears to be a Rosberg fan, writing on her Twitter bio she is also a disability rights advocate.

In a previous tweet, she wrote she had been struggling to walk due to an "as yet undiagnosed neurological thing" and couldn't get proper meals without a difficult trip to the supermarket.

She said she was "floored" by Rosberg's message.

"I always say if you want to truly know someone, pay attention [to] how they treat those who can do nothing for them," she wrote.

"Every time I've met Nico, he's been kind. But to do this? Believe me, he's a wonderful person. I swear I'll pay it forward."

Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton were teammates at Mercedes between 2013 and 2016. He claimed his only World Championship in 2016 and retired from Formula 1 shortly after.

He went onto launch Greentech Festival -- a new project dedicated to "future-orientated, green technologies".