'Miracle Man’ Who Survived Virus Given Guard Of Honour While Leaving Hospital

Medical staff at Dubbo Base Hospital cheered as a 79-year-old coronavirus survivor was discharged, calling himself the “miracle man” after beating the odds.

More than 217,000 people have died worldwide from COVID-19, with those aged over 70 deemed the most at risk.

At almost 80 years of age, NSW man Jayson O’Brien had been incredibly sick with the virus, but has now recovered.

“I beat the bug and that’s what I wanted to do,” O’Brien said in a video uploaded by the Western NSW Local Health District.

While O’Brien doesn’t recall much of his time in hospital because he felt “here, there and everywhere”, he does remember the nursing and medical staff who saved him.

“I’m just grateful to the people here, my blue angels and all the doctors, they gave me my life back. There’s no words…"

I’m the miracle man, they made me the miracle man."

In an emotional scene captured on camera, medical staff formed a guard of honour as O'Brien left Dubbo Base Hospital.

“Way to go, Jayson,” one called out amidst cheering and clapping.

O’Brien also performed a rendition of ‘Oh Danny Boy’, partially crediting his lifelong love of music to his recovery.

“My lungs have always been good because I’ve been a singer all my life, so that helped, I think, a lot too.”

As a survivor of a virus which has infected more than 3.1 million people globally, O’Brien is urging others to “stay home” for the sake of others.

“You can go out, do your little shopping and this and that but do it within reason.

"Don’t overdo it. Just think of your neighbours and your fellow man.”

And what did he say he's learned from his brush with death?

"Enjoy life.”

In Australia to date, 5,626 people have recovered from COVID-19 out of 6,731 confirmed cases.