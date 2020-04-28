WATCH: Male Koala's Serenade Is Like 'Sinatra To The Girls'

The somewhat alarming bellow of a male koala has been described as ‘Sinatra' to koala females, and is music to the ears of zookeepers hoping for good breeding seasons.

Move over Ol' Blue Eyes -- a video of singing marsupials at Mogo Zoo on the NSW South Coast is taking over the serenade scene.

“That’s a male koala calling to anyone in the area to let them know he’s there; calling out to the girls and also a bit of a warning off other boys,” Zookeeper Chad Staples told 10 daily.

“It’s absolutely like Sinatra for the female koalas. You can see the girls become very attentive when our male koalas bellow like that.”

Although the roar would have any backpacker believing in drop bears, there’s a logical reason for it.

“That deepness is a reflection of how far in the Aussie bush it has to carry because koalas aren’t just sitting in trees next to each other,” Staples said.

"There is certainly something to it -- boys that are better bellowers promote a better reaction from the girls but we don’t know if it’s as simple as having the deepest or longest bellow."

Koalas have a breeding season about every six months, the last of which is in February, so the fuzzy Sinatra captured in the Mogo video could be a bit behind in his game.

However, Staples said this breeding behaviour is “definitely a great sign”.

As weird as the world feels at the moment, the weather conditions are following a nice predictable pattern, so it’s quite a normal year for animals and breeding signs."

It’s especially reassuring after Mogo Zoo staff successfully defended the site against bushfires earlier this year.

“We were able to protect them and the animals have clearly put it behind them by continuing with their typical behaviours,” Staples said.

Updated READ MORE 'Our Prayers Were Answered': Mogo Zoo And Animals Saved From Inferno A last-minute wind change and a comprehensive fire plan have managed to get all the animals and people at Mogo Zoo through the worst of the passing bushfire.

The Zoo’s current battle is covering a monthly $15,000 feed cost for its animals while COVID-19 has forced the attraction to close to the public.

“We welcome any support to covering those fixed costs that zoos have. Food costs would be one of our biggest reliefs because we still don’t know how long we have to remain closed for with zero revenue.”

Mogo Zoo is anxiously awaiting more detail to apply for the Federal Government’s new $95 million support package for zoos during the pandemic.