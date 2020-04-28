Owner Of Dog Who Refused To Go On A Walk Breaks His Silence

Elsie the Golden Retriever is now famous because she couldn't be arsed walking.

So, here's the thing.

We ALL know that going on walks and getting our exercise in is important.

But we're all just as guilty of waking up some days and just doing everything and anything we can to avoid it.

You know it's good for you, you know you'll regret it after you eat dessert that night, but you just simply can't will yourself to go.

Well, Elsie the golden retriever has those days too.

But unlike us (thankfully) Elsie went viral for her sheer determination to refuse to walk.

In a video that has been seen millions of times since it was first shared to Instagram, Elsie was filmed pulling at her leash, sitting down without budging and even playing dead while her exasperated owner tried and failed to get her to keep walking.

Gold Coast man Mike Cook was the owner in question in the viral video and he has since broken his silence about the incident to reassure Elsie's new fans that there's absolutely nothing wrong with her health ... she was just absolutely, 100 per cent done with it all.

Asked about what had transpired during that fateful walk, Cook joked there were "big dramas".

"She hadn't had her dinner yet so she did not want to go walking," he explained, adding that Elsie "loves her food".

"Dinner was ready, she was just not in the mood."

"We got almost 150 metres and it took around 15-20 minutes... it then took two minutes to go home."

Kayla Evans captured Elsie and Cook's ordeal and said she couldn't believe the video has been viewed so many times.

"It was just funny," she said.

"I just wanted to go down and say hello, it was just the funniest thing.

"I couldn't believe it was happening."

But apparently, this is not a one-time occurrence for Elsie -- in fact, a couple of years ago she had another brush with online fame for a similar incident.

"If she's not in the mood for walking, that's it, you're not going anywhere," Cook said.

She'll just drop, play dead, there's nothing you can do.

He said there's a number of ways you can try to convince Elsie to keep going but they don't always work.

"First is trying to walk off and pretend you're going to leaving her, but I think she's cracked on and knows she's not going to be left behind," he said.

"Then you can try and pick her up and convince her to walk in the direction you want to go," he said.

"If that really doesn't work you can try lifting her up and carrying her for a bit, but after those three that's pretty much it, game over."

Cook admitted there is another option -- luring her out with a treat -- but Elsie's vet is apparently not too keen on that option and is instead recommending even longer walks for the cheeky golden retriever.

"More distance, not more time," Cook added.

Asked how Elsie felt about having to go for even longer walk thanks to the vet's advice, Cook's answer was simple.

"She's not impressed."