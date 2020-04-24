WWII Veteran, 99, Who Raised Millions For Charity Tops British Pop Chart

A 99-year-old English war veteran who raised millions for health workers has topped the British music charts and claimed a world record title for fundraising.

Captain Tom Moore also added a world fundraising record to his accolades, just days shy of his 100th birthday.

The veteran took the Guinness World Record title for the most money raised by an individual through a walk.

As of Friday afternoon local time he had collected more than $55.4 million for the National Health Service by walking laps of his garden.

He also went to number one on the music charts, with help from a friend.

The cover version of "You'll Never Walk Alone" that Moore appears on with singer Michael Ball was on course to be pipped by The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights", until the Canadian star asked his Twitter fans to support Moore's record instead.

"What wonderful news to receive today, a No.1 single and a record breaker too -- my grandchildren can't believe I am a chart-topper," the 99-year-old, who turns 100 on April 30, told BBC Radio.

Moore, who has used a walking frame with wheels since breaking his hip, had originally hoped to raise just $2000. But he shot past that as media attention from around the globe zoomed in on his home in Bedfordshire, central England.

Moore said he felt honoured to receive the awards. "My charity walk has raised more money than I could have possibly imagined and I am so thankful to those who have donated money ... for our incredible NHS during these difficult times."

"These really are Guinness World Records titles for all of us," he added.

Moore's fundraising walk broke a 40-year-old record previously held by Canadian athlete Terry Fox. Guinness World Records said Fox collected an amount worth $10.5 million at the time and $53 million today, adjusted for inflation.