Why A Mum Who Lost Her Job In The Pandemic Is Putting Up Christmas Lights In April

Twelve years ago the Napthali family was broke and about to lose their home, so they decided to spend their last $200 on Christmas lights to cheer themselves up during what felt like the end of the road.

Kristy Napthali says they "miraculously" survived that ordeal and managed to hold on to their home and mental well-being. She believes it was Christmas lights that kept them focused and happy.

Kristy and her husband Todd have now lost their jobs due to the pandemic, and that familiar despair has returned -- so they decided to do what worked more than a decade ago.

"We had all of these in storage and we decided to try and get out of this headspace -- we are struggling and not able to financially afford [much]," she told 10 daily.

The Napthalis knew they weren't the only ones struggling, and wanted to bring joy to their neighbours -- in particular children and the elderly.

"It is working... so many other people are feeling touched and are cheering up -- we have had letters and gifts dropped off and people calling to speak to us over the fence," she said.

The Napthali family's heartwarming act is inspiring others to do the same.

"Other homes in the street have since put their lights up and in other suburbs people have dropped notes in our letterbox with their number to tell us about doing the same, even people on the Central Coast have been in touch," Kristy said.

It's certainly an idea that is gaining traction on social media and in different parts of the world. Home lighting displays alongside hashtags like #LightsForLife, #ChristmasInApril #ChristmasLights #allinthistogether and #putoutyourfamilylights are gaining traction.

Sydney mum Elissa Blake kicked things off in her street about a month ago and encouraged others to do the same.

"The kids and I did a letterbox drop inviting our neighbours to #putoutyourfairylights and it’s happening! Bring joy to your street, even in a small gesture in the window," she wrote on social media.

She shared the flyer she made on a Facebook mum's group should other families wish to use it for their neighbourhoods.

"I was a bit surprised that I got a bit of criticism that perhaps the virus will spread by me doing the letter drop, putting a piece of paper in people's mailboxes. That really speaks to the fear at the moment," Blake told 10 daily.

Now, at least 20 homes on her street have joined in.

"I was very delighted, we did the letter drop at midday and people started putting the lights on by afternoon," she said.

While some households are stringing Christmas lights, others are blowing up holiday inflatables in a bid to bring some much-needed cheer during the coronavirus crisis.

Kristy says it's a family-friendly activity that is affordable, given it is using items many people already have at home.

While she misses chatting out the front with neighbours, the display still works well with social distancing protocols, since people can admire displays from their car windows or out on the street as they walk past.

Blake says groups of people walk up and down her street during daily exercise and she is thrilled that they are helping "light up people's lives" during this dark time.

