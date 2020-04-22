Dog Breaks Australian Record For Largest Litter

There’s one new mum who can proudly claim a new Australian record for her marathon effort, after giving birth to an incredible 21 pups.

After an hours-long labour, Shadow the Neapolitan Mastiff gained the title for Australia’s largest litter on Monday.

Four-year-old Shadow was taken to the Animal Emergency Service’s Underwood Hospital in Brisbane's south by her owner after giving birth to three puppies at home.

“After four hours of no activity and a puppy that did't make it, her owner brought her into us expecting the worst," veterinarian Dr Patrycja Zimmermann said.

"We took radiographs straight after Shadow's arrival to see if any more puppies were on the way and made the amazing discovery of 10-plus puppies inside!

“We quickly checked the fetal heartbeats, and were praying for the best outcome for her.”

An emergency caesarian was performed, and vets discovered an enormous amount of blood inside her uterus.

A life-saving ovariohysterectomy (removing of the female reproductive organs) was performed because her blood pressure kept dropping.

Eventually, the team of 10 vets and nurses removed 18 additional puppies from Shadow — bringing her litter total to 21.

Unfortunately, three of the puppies did not survive.

Shadow spent her recovery in the Pet Intensive Care Unit, with nurses rotating the puppies for a feed.

Mum and her litter are now continuing their recovery at home with their proud owners.

The previous record of 19 puppies was jointly held by Melody the Dalmatian and Minnie the American bulldog.