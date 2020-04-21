New Hope For Native Species 'On Brink Of Extinction' After Devastating Bushfires

There is new hope that one of Australia's endangered species may be "brought back from the brink of extinction" after the tiny dunnarts were discovered at a new site on the bushfire-ravaged Kangaroo Island.

Before this summer's bushfires decimated South Australia's Kangaroo Island, it was estimated around 300-500 dunnarts lived there.

There were fears most had perished and the species was close to its end after more than 90 percent of its habitat was burnt through by the fires, World Wildlife Fund Australia said.

But now, sensor cameras installed by conservationists around a 550-acre private property on the island's north-west area have captured the tiny mouse-sized marsupials scurrying around at three different locations which had "miraculously escaped" the surrounding bushfires.

Kangaroo Island Land for Wildlife Ecologist Heidi Groffen believes there could be as few as 50 of the dunnarts left after the fires.

"These images prove that this property is supporting a dunnart population," Groffen said.

"It’s exciting and a credit to farm fire units and firefighters that this critical habitat escaped the flames, as surrounding properties to the south, east and west were badly burnt."

While it's good news for the species, Groffen said dunnarts still face "a bumpy road ahead" for recovery.

"if we can keep working with landholders to identify dunnart sites and reduce the impact of feral predators then I think there’s reason to be hopeful,” she said.

"We don't want any more species to become extinct on our watch."

Conservationists are now fighting to give the species the best possible chance of survival.

The Kangaroo Island Land for Wildlife and WWF-Australia have teamed up to install shelter tunnels on other fire-affected sites to help provide extra protection for the species while the burnt bushland regenerates, Groffen said.

"The dunnarts can forage at night, take shelter during the day and escape from feral cats and other predators like raptors and goannas."

Feral cat management, including trapping and "humane destruction" were also being used to help the dunnart population survive.

WWF-Australia's Head of Healthy Land and Seascapes Darren Grover said it was important to monitor and manage threats to the species and provide a refuge.

He explained that bushfires destroy little hiding places that species like the dunnarts rely on.

"This makes the surviving animals particularly vulnerable to feral cats that are on the move and looking for new hunting grounds," he said.

"This is a species that won't survive without a helping hand."

The Kangaroo Island Dunnart is listed as critically endangered on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species and as 'endangered' under Commonwealth and South Australian legislation.