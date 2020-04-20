'Bin Waiting Long Enough': Couple Ties The Knot With Wheely Bins In Lockdown Wedding

A couple has tied the knot in the most 2020 way ever, posing with wheely bins on their wedding day while Australia practices social distancing.

After saying 'I do', Louise and Dan Smith made light of Australians getting 'dressed-up' to put the bins out while undergoing social isolation.

An image of the couple posing with the bins in Albion Park, NSW has since gone viral, receiving tens of thousands of likes.

Louise told 10 daily the couple was stunned by the huge response they received online.

"This became the event and it's become quite memorable," Smith laughed.

"After the wedding, I was walking back to where we were staying and I saw the bins there," she said.

"I thought: I can't resist."

The now-husband and wife had been planning to get married in the UK, where Dan is from, in October before Australia closed its borders.

Despite having their UK wedding canned, the loved-up pair said the ceremony was going to happen "pandemic or no pandemic".

Smith said the couple's relationship bloomed out of an "office romance", with Dan later proposing to Louise over a home-cooked lamb dinner.

"Our relationship is very family-oriented, fun, and really equal," Smith said.

"Dan says he loves my positivity, and I love the way he can find humour in everything."

The couple's wedding kept to Australia's strict social distancing rules and had just five people in attendance, including the celebrant.

They live-streamed the ceremony on Facebook so their family and friends could tune in.

Later, they held their wedding reception via a zoom call over a few glasses of wine after putting the kids to bed.

"We just had my mum there and my best friend and a celebrant. We got married under some trees and it was a simple service," Smith said.

"Once the celebrant left the photographer came and we kept to the five."

Despite the wedding being quite "bare-boned", Smith said more people attended it virtually than would have in-person if they'd had the ceremony in the UK.

"I'm quite introverted so it was nice to have everyone there but not have to give the energy out hosting it," she said.

Since posting the photograph, Smith says she's had messages from Norway, Spain and the UK.

"The Facebook post has shown globally what an amazing community we have. Even in the middle of the pandemic, you can always find something funny and quirky to bring people together," she said.

"The wedding was just something that we just wanted to do. Pandemic or no pandemic, it was going to happen."

Do you have a story tip to share? Contact Eden at egillespie@networkten.com.au