Hoofing It! Body Cam Footage Shows Dramatic Arrest Of Pet Pig On The Run

Reuters

2020-04-20T00:00:55+00:00

Police officers in Stamford, Connecticut spent 45 minutes chasing down a runaway pet pig on Friday, April 17.

Dramatic bodycam footage taken by Stamford Police Department shows the animal trying its hardest to escape the clutches of officers.

The chase, which lasted nearly an hour, came to an end when one of the three officers chasing the pig managed to trap it in a bin.

The animal was sent to Stamford Animal Control while police try to locate its owner.

