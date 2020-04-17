Aussie Drag Queen Paying Bills For Less Fortunate

A Melbourne drag queen’s act of kindness has kicked off a social movement that sees strangers paying the bills of people who have been financially disadvantaged due to coronavirus.

Leasa Mann -- as generous as she is fabulous -- told 10 daily so far more than $2,000 in bills have been paid thanks to the kindness of strangers.

"It doesn’t sound like a lot but it's making the world of difference to the people we’re helping -- bearing in mind the average bill is between $70-$200," Mann said.

Mann said she was originally motivated to do something to help friends who work in the entertainment industry, many have lost their jobs and financial security since the virus outbreak.

"I’m lucky enough to hold a corporate job that provides essential services so I still have the bulk of my income. But many aren’t so I wanted to make sure they still had access to essential services such as water, electricity, and internet," she said.

To spread the good word, Mann wrote a Facebook post offering some financial support to people who are struggling to pay their bills.

The response from the community was overwhelming.

"It was just me paying one bill per fortnight, but this week it exploded and we’ve had so many people offer to pay the bills."

"All up so far we’ve paid about 15-20 bills, but it’s extended past utility bills ... we’ve even helped get a car battery for a single mum who needs to get to her casual job and given her extra money for food on the table."

Mann said the biggest challenge she was facing was people's pride and getting them to feel like it's okay to ask for help.

"If you need a bill paid, just send me a copy/photo of the bill the company's BPay details, and either I pay it or the details are forwarded onto one of the generous donors and they pay it," she said.

Mann told 10 daily a lot of the donors just want to help and remain anonymous, so the current method kept it as private as possible for donors and those seeking help.

"There’s been such an influx of love and support and I'm always touched by people’s generosity in times like this."

"I’d just like to encourage others if they’re in a position to do the same. Pop a status up and they might just help turn someone’s life around," she said.