Neighbours Whip Out YMCA On Bin Night

This neighbourhood hasn't let the coronavirus lockdown dampen their spirits, with residents dancing in the street to YMCA on bin day.

The neighbours, from Enfield in North London, were filmed dressed as the American disco group Village People as they danced along to the famous song in the street.

A video of the routine, shared by resident Paul Renny on Tuesday, has attracted thousands of likes on Facebook as people across the world search for light-hearted relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Children and families were seen laughing and clapping along from their gardens and homes, as the dancers nailed the routine from a distance.

Taking the bins out has become a huge social event across the globe.

Hundreds of thousands of Aussies have joined The Bin Isolation Outing Group as neighbours show off their outfits for the weekly trip to the kerb.