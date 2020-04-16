Avada Kedavra! Harry Potter Casts A Spell On Covid-19

A whimsical painting depicting the ongoing pandemic is now on display in Cape Girardeau in the USA.

Artist Craig Thomas painted the mural for the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri as a symbol of hope.

The piece shows Harry Potter as a young wizard casting a spell on the coronavirus, a colorful image of a specimen with crown-like spikes.

The painting is fittingly called "Expecto-Coronus."

Thomas said he could've used a Marvel or D.C., but he felt Harry Potter was a more fitting character.

“I think Harry he’s really always trying,” Thomas said. “He doesn’t always have it all figured out. I mean he’s bright enough and he has good friends and they all work on it together and so I think a lot of people identify with that if you just try your best you know something good might happen.”

Thomas said there’s hope in the fact that, like Harry, people will triumph over the virus, as long as we do our part.

"Even though you may not have the virus, be aware of other people whose health is not as good as yours," Thomas said.

Thomas said his inspiration for the painting was largely encouraged by the fact that his family has probably watched the entire Harry Potter movie series at least twice since the pandemic shut down.

Right now, many museums and art galleries are closed.

However, Thomas said you can still enjoy this piece while maintaining social distance.

The painting is hung up in the window of a gallery at the arts council.

“You can just walk by and see it,” Thomas said. “Come by at night and you can really see it nicely at night. You don’t even have to get out of your car.”