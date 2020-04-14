The Glow Stick Dance Challenge Is Here To Light Up Your Social Feed

Dancing videos during isolation are being viewed in a new light, with a viral challenge that encourages performers to transform into shining stick figures while they boogie.

With coronavirus keeping many people at home, there has been a light bulb moment with the creation of a new dance challenge using glow sticks.

The Glow Stick Dance Challenge requires dancers to attach glow sticks to their bodies to form stick figures.

The dancer faces away from the camera before spinning around to reveal their new glowing form and dances.

In a dark room, it appears as though a glowing stick figure is dancing rather than a person.

Some have added to the lighthearted fun by having the light on to begin their dance then flipping it off to brighten their reveal.

There are no set moves or music, so bright sparks can unleash their creativity.

The dance has quickly gone viral online with many adults, kids and even dance schools creating their own version.

It aims to shine a little light during dark times and help others feel a glow of happiness.