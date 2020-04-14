Advertisement
The Glow Stick Dance Challenge Is Here To Light Up Your Social Feed

Alison Dance

10 daily video producer

2020-04-14T04:14:12+00:00

Dancing videos during isolation are being viewed in a new light, with a viral challenge that encourages performers to transform into shining stick figures while they boogie.

With coronavirus keeping many people at home, there has been a light bulb moment with the creation of a new dance challenge using glow sticks.

The Glow Stick Dance Challenge requires dancers to attach glow sticks to their bodies to form stick figures.

Glowing with satisfaction. Image: Daniel Blackwell

The dancer faces away from the camera before spinning around to reveal their new glowing form and dances.

In a dark room, it appears as though a glowing stick figure is dancing rather than a person.

Bringing stick figures to life has earnt dance schools glowing reviews. Image: United Dance Project

Some have added to the lighthearted fun by having the light on to begin their dance then flipping it off to brighten their reveal.

Good News

READ MORE

Dads Step Up In Dance Class To Help Kids Become Superheroes

Donning their best superhero outfits, tiny dancers took to the stage with their real-life heroes to help them… their dads.

Good News

READ MORE

Rainbows Are Taking Over Aussie Streets And Lifting Spirits

Aussie families are leaving a trail of rainbows to spread some much needed colour and joy during the coronavirus pandemic. 

There are no set moves or music,  so bright sparks can unleash their creativity.

The dance has quickly gone viral online with many adults, kids and even dance schools creating their own version.

It aims to shine a little light during dark times and help others feel a glow of happiness.

