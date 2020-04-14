Queensland Neighbours Use Flying Fox To Share Essential Items

For most of us, being a good neighbour might mean a wave over the fence -- but these families in south Brisbane have neighbourly spirit in bucketloads.

Three families in Tarragindi have used a bit of rope and an old yoghurt tub to make sure their friendship goes well beyond the backyard.

They have created a pulley system to connect the group of neighbours in a time where we can all feel a little cut off from the world.

“It’s just nice having that over the fence -- you’re not neighbours, you’re good friends,” Hope Hnoudis told 10 News First.

Fellow neighbour Carly Wallace said the pulley system has made a “huge difference” to their lives.

“We yarn any time, pass things over, if one of us is out of something."

The pulley system has been something the neighbours had been joking about for years, and Paul Economides rigged it up just before coronavirus hit — their timing was perfect.

“I made it but it wasn’t really my idea, we all sort of came up with it and I just got the motivation to do it I suppose,” he said.

“The first thing was beer, Zooper Doopers, a bag of oats.”

Hand sanitiser is the new demand for the group, and hot cross buns have been popular over Easter as well.

“I’m always running out of onions, so Paul’s always sending me onions,” Hnoudis said.

“The other day he sent me some cucumber seeds.”

Wallace, who lives in the middle house, joked there was never a shortage of food in their neighbourhood.

“I live next to two Greeks -- there is always food and leftovers,” she said.

“You’re never going to go hungry.”