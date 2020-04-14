Woman With 'I Need More Beer' Sign Gets Special Delivery

A 93-year-old woman who went viral for holding a sign asking to send her beer has gotten her wish.

Molson Coors showed up at Olive Veronesi’s home Monday with a special delivery, 150 Coors Light beers.

Veronesi wasted no time, cracking open a cold one right on the front porch.

The Seminole, Pennsylvania native went viral last week after a relative took a photo of her holding a board with the words “I need more beer!”

That photo went viral across the world on CBS's KDKA Facebook page, viewed more than five million times.

In the photo Veronesi was holding a can of Coors Light.

“I was on my last 12 cans, I have a beer every night, you know what, beer has vitamins in it, it’s good for you, as long as you don’t overdo it,” Veronesi said.

Veronesi has been staying at home to help flatten the curve and keep everyone, including herself, safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Representatives from Molson Coors paid her a special visit, dropping off the beer.

“My associate and I put in 10 cases of beer, and drove up, and made sure Olive got her beer,” Mark Linder of Molson Coors said.

Thousands of people reached out to get Veronesi a beer after the photo was posted.