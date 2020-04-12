Meet The Victorian Family Leading The 'Iso Camping' Trend

While driving down the coast or to the bush for the Easter holidays is out of the question, the solution for a peaceful retreat might be closer than you think.

David Marriott, a teacher and father from Ballarat in Victoria, started a private Facebook group encouraging families to pitch a tent, light a campfire and enjoy the great outdoors.... from their own backyard.

Marriott launched the Backyard Campsite on Facebook as way to encourage his students to get outdoors at a time when the coronavirus outbreak has placed restrictions on travelling further afield.

But what started as a local initiative has gained followers around the globe, Marriott explained during a live-cross with his wife Sally from their backyard on The Sunday Project.

"We had a week of online learning before the holidays, so [we thought about] how to keep the kids camping and keep the connections there?" he said.

"We've got lots of families from work on board, but it is the connection around the world that has blown us away with people all over the world that have signed up and are sharing their camp site, which is awesome to see," he added.

Marriot explained there was no need for iPads or internet connections at his family's backyard campsite, with plenty of old-school activities keeping his kids occupied.

"[We're] doing a lot of bush cooking, making damper, cooking different meats on the barbie, golf in the backyard -- the young fella is riding his hover board around, playing cards, bit of Monopoly Deal and then get the fire going at nighttime, bring the guitar out and have a sing," he said.

Sunday Project panel host Susie Youssef pointed out not everyone has access to a patch of grass to pop a tent and light a fire but Marriott explained there are still plenty of ways to get creative and create your own patch of holiday bliss.

"You can camp in your lounge room if you want to, just have a glass of wine or a camp fire on the deck, and away you go," he said.

Featured image: The Project