Egg Hunts And Loo Rolls: How Australians Celebrated Easter During The Coronavirus Crisis

It was a very different Easter this year.

Churches were empty, the Sydney Royal Easter Show was cancelled and neighbourhood hat parades and Easter egg hunts were banned due to social distancing restrictions.

Helicopters patrolled Sydney skies and police were out in numbers across the country, issuing hefty fines to those caught flouting coronavirus laws.

News READ MORE How Australian Churches Are Celebrating Easter Online During The Pandemic Australians are being asked to stay home for Easter, but that doesn't mean church services are being abandoned, with many moving online as worshippers remain inside.

Despite the health advice being to 'stay at home', Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy joked the Easter bunny was an essential worker, meaning children would still be gifted chocolate eggs.

The Easter bunny was spotted taking extra health and safety precautions, wearing a face mask as they placed toilet paper and hand wipes under bushes in a Californian neighbourhood.

Aussie households also made light being trapped indoors during the holidays, posting photos of Easter eggs placed beside loo roll.

Many on social media lamented not being able to get together with their neighbours this year but made up for it by getting creative with their Easter egg hunts.

Others called their extended family members on Zoom and FaceTime while searching for eggs in the backyard.

Even those without children got in on the action this year, colouring in stencils of Easter eggs to place in their windows for neighbourhood kids to find.

Those with fur children also made the most of the break, spoiling their pets with Easter-inspired treats.

Western Sydney Doggy Daycare farm celebrated by going on an egg hunt with a twist, sending the dogs through the bush looking for freshly baked hot cross meatballs.

Celebrities stuck at home also posted photos of their Easter celebrations.

Comedian Hamish Blake uploaded a classic video of Easter eggs competing for "egg race supremacy".

In the video, the eggs are pushed down the homemade cardboard contraption by Blake's young son Sonny.

Other families, who'd normally be camping over the holidays, decided to pitch tents in their backyards and basements instead.

Some even lit bonfires, determined not to let COVID-19 get in the way of celebrating the holidays with their families.

Meanwhile, thousands of worshippers traded their Sunday best for a comfier attire as Easter masses were streamed online due to COVID-19.

During a catholic mass held at St Mary's Cathedral, the Archbishop of Sydney Most Reverend Anthony Fisher said technology had given people the opportunity to come together and celebrate "the greatest event in history."

News READ MORE How Australian Churches Are Celebrating Easter Online During The Pandemic Australians are being asked to stay home for Easter, but that doesn't mean church services are being abandoned, with many moving online as worshippers remain inside.

"At this time of necessary physical distancing, we must be especially careful that we don't distance ourselves socially, emotionally and spiritually for each other," Rev Fisher said.

"We are more aware than ever of our common vulnerability and our need to support each other."

With AAP.

Do you have a story tip to share? Contact Eden at egillespie@networkten.com.au