Chef Becomes Viral Sensation With 'Quarantine Quickie' Meals For Cash-Strapped Aussies

Perth chef Casey Wynaden started 'Quarantine Quickies' on Facebook to "help people in the kitchen" during the lockdown and has almost 12,000 followers in two weeks who are desperate for ideas on how to make cheap meals.

Like most of Australia, Casey Wynaden is working from home as the global coronavirus pandemic runs its course. Her usual gig is managing a kitchen with 20 chefs for Curtin University in Perth.

Two weeks ago, Wynaden created the 'Quarantine Quickies' page on Facebook to provide free, affordable recipes for people in lockdown "who normally might not spend this amount of time in the kitchen" and for those who've been left jobless.

In this time, she's amassed more than 11,500 followers.

"A lot of my friends have lost their jobs and are struggling to cook with cheaper cuts and just cook more in general," Wynaden told 10 daily.

"After the page was running for two or three days, I was getting like 1000 new followers a day. I thought, this is crazy!"

After starting the group "as a bit of a joke", Wynaden began receiving requests from people asking her to host videos that demonstrated everything from how to properly use a knife to lining a tin with baking paper.

"I'm getting a lot of private messages from people who've lost their jobs, asking me to show them more recipes with cheaper mince and different chicken pieces," she said.

Wynaden says it's obvious from messages and comments she receives, that many people are doing it tough.

"I'm so lucky to still have my job and I want to give back by sharing my knowledge and helping whoever I can."

An extra 1.4 million Australians are out of work in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, bringing the number of the country's unemployed or under-employed to almost four million people (over 27 percent of the workforce).

"It’s no surprise we’ve experienced a 50 percent increase in demand for food relief as a result of COVID-19 related job losses and small business closures," food relief agency Foodback Australia said on Friday.

One of Wynaden's posts that shows how to regrow and reuse vegetable off-cuts instead of throwing them out became a viral hit with 15,000 shares, 1500 comments and over two million views.

Wynaden -- who has been a chef for over 20 years -- said her Facebook group has a "sense of community", with followers eagerly uploading their photos and videos of recipe recreations.

"I'm not charging for the recipes, because I want to help people in this time of need. I'm teaching people who've never cooked before to grow their confidence and skills and embrace healthy eating," she said.

The bubbly chef has a weekly schedule, with days including "Tight Arse Tuesday" -- featuring cheaper meals like slow-cooker lasagne -- and "Reach Around Friday", where users take photos of a random item in their cupboard or fridge and Wynaden creates a recipe for that ingredient.

Wynaden plans to evolve the Facebook group with more advanced recipes once things return to normal, and is also thinking of writing a cookbook.

"I'm used to teaching and spending a lot of time with people, so this (working from home) is very different to me," she said.

On Thursday, Finance Minister Mathias Corman said he was confident the nation's economy will “bounce back” when the COVID-19 crisis is over.

Homes READ MORE The Freezer Hacks That'll Help You In Self Isolation, According to MasterChef Contestants When it comes to stocking up your freezer, the MasterChef contestants know it's all about working smarter, not harder.

“We’re quite confident once we’re on the other side of this coronavirus-induced crisis, that we’ll be able to bounce back strongly,” Cormann told CNBC’s 'Squawk Box'.

Australia has pledged a financial stimulus package of $320 billion dollars to combat the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic -- “the biggest economic lifeline in Australia’s history,” according to Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Contact the author: samelia@networkten.com.au