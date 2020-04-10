Good Friday Appeal Tin Shake Goes Online

Aussies are being urged to donate to the annual Good Friday Appeal by putting their money into a virtual tin.

Instead of seeing tin rattlers at street corners, Victoria's Royal Children's Hospital campaign has made a virtual tin shake for people to donate.

About $1.2 million dollars in donations has already rolled by midday on the 89th year of the Good Friday Appeal to help children.

The online tin shake had raised more than $325,000 by 1.30pm.

"Everywhere you drive in Melbourne you are bailed up and someone sticks a tin in your window, and that obviously cannot happen," appeal executive director Anne Randall told AAP.

"We tried to do what we would normally do but in an online environment ... It also goes back to the great affection the community has for the Royal Children's Hospital.

"The coronavirus doesn't take away that affection."

It's a far cry from the usual carnival vibes at the Melbourne hospital with entertainers, famous faces and lots of happy children.

While the total funds raised may take a hit - given the coronavirus and generosity during the bushfires - Ms Randall said anything helped.

"We don't expect to break any records this year," she said.

"Whatever we raise is going to be money the hospital didn't have yesterday."

Last year, a record $18 million was raised.

Donations help the hospital care for children like Quinnie Westwood, the face of this year's campaign.

Quinnie was born unable to breathe and had kidney failure, before undergoing surgery to get her grandfather's kidney at 33-months-old.

The youngster is now six-years-old and despite the challenges faced since birth, including having to take anti-rejection medication, she makes her parents proud of how far she has come.

Instead of the usual all day televised telethon -- with about 100,000 volunteers working the phones - there's a special show from 7pm on the Seven Network.

This year marks the 150th year for the Royal Children's Hospital and the 75th year for the Country Fire Association, which has supported the fundraising efforts since 1954.

To donate, head online to www.goodfridayappeal.com.au or www.virtualtinshake.com.