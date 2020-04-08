Trapped Corgi Rescued From Underneath Railway Track

A missing Corgi has been reunited with her owner after Sydney Trains workers found the pooch trapped beneath railway sleepers on a bridge near Lewisham.

Owner Amanda Wheeler said Lucy went missing on the first day she brought the country doggo to her new home in Sydney’s inner west.

“She slipped the collar and because she wasn’t used to us and used to other people, she just ran,” Wheeler told Sydney Trains.

Initially, Wheeler was optimistic that someone would spot her pooch but after nine days she had “given up hope”.

“The last we heard of her, she was on the tracks between Lewisham and Summer Hill stations.”

Incidental train commander at Sydney Trains, Luke, was completing work in the area when a team member found something unusual.

“He was walking over the bridge at the time and he heard the dog crying,” he said.

He looked down between the sleepers and he spotted the dog.

Lucy had fallen about half a metre into a steel cavity and became stuck under the sleepers on a rail bridge.

Luke lowered himself down between the sleepers and passed Lucy up to staff above.

It turned out he didn’t need to worry that Lucy would “bite his arm off" as she was happy to see her rescuers.

Fortunately, the Lewisham Station Master, Terrance, regularly has a water bowl on hand for dogs and was able to care for Lucy while her owner was tracked down.

While the pup was in his care, a member of the public spotted Lucy and mentioned the missing dog report shared on Facebook, which helped the team contact Lucy's owner.

“I’m not one of those emotional people but I definitely had a little bit of a high-pitched squeak at work,” Wheeler said.