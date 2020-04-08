Advertisement
News

Trapped Corgi Rescued From Underneath Railway Track

Alison Dance

10 daily video producer

2020-04-08T01:30:24+00:00

A missing Corgi has been reunited with her owner after Sydney Trains workers found the pooch trapped beneath railway sleepers on a bridge near Lewisham.

Owner Amanda Wheeler said Lucy went missing on the first day she brought the country doggo to her new home in Sydney’s inner west.

“She slipped the collar and because she wasn’t used to us and used to other people, she just ran,” Wheeler told Sydney Trains.

Lucy the country Corgi wasn't familiar with the big smoke when she ran away from home. Image: Sydney Trains

Initially, Wheeler was optimistic that someone would spot her pooch but after nine days she had “given up hope”.

“The last we heard of her, she was on the tracks between Lewisham and Summer Hill stations.”

Incidental train commander at Sydney Trains, Luke, was completing work in the area when a team member found something unusual.

“He was walking over the bridge at the time and he heard the dog crying,” he said.

He looked down between the sleepers and he spotted the dog.

Lucy had fallen about half a metre into a steel cavity and became stuck under the sleepers on a rail bridge.

Luke lowered himself down between the sleepers and passed Lucy up to staff above.

It turned out he didn’t need to worry that Lucy would “bite his arm off" as she was happy to see her rescuers.

Fortunately, the Lewisham Station Master, Terrance, regularly has a water bowl on hand for dogs and was able to care for Lucy while her owner was tracked down.

While the pup was in his care, a member of the public spotted Lucy and mentioned the missing dog report shared on Facebook, which helped the team contact Lucy's owner.

Good News

READ MORE

Kayakers Rescue Roo Found Swimming In Gold Coast Canal

A curious kangaroo was lucky to catch the eye of concerned residents who rushed to his rescue when he got into trouble while swimming.

“I’m not one of those emotional people but I definitely had a little bit of a high-pitched squeak at work,” Wheeler said.

dog sydney animal-rescue

Related Content

Good News

Britain Honours Stephen Hawking With Limited Edition Coin

1 min read

Good News

GREAT NEWS! Police Reunite Homeless Man With His Stolen Pet Rat

1 min read

Good News

WATCH: Boy's Epic Rescue Of Puppy Stuck In Oil Well

1 min read