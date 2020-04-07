WATCH: Adorable Kittens Named After Fish Explore Aquarium During Lockdown

Last week, staff from the Georgia Aquarium introduced month-old kittens to exhibits of colorful fish and jellies.

The kittens, named Nemo, Dory, Guppy, Marlin, and Bubbles, visited with caretakers from the Atlanta Humane Society.

Sharing the adorable footage to Facebook, caretakers said they 'couldn't resist' taking their kittens on a "field trip", just one month after puppies at the shelter had their own meet and greet with the aquatic animals.

"They couldn't get enough of the beautiful Tropical Diver exhibit, and loooooved the jellies," a Facebook post about the kittens' visit read.

"We hope their adorable adventure puts a smile on your face."

The kittens currently live together in a foster home and are not available for adoption.

The Humane Society also shared tips for pet owners caring for their animals throughout the pandemic.

"If you become ill and can still properly care for your pet, the best solution is keeping your pet in your home with you," the post read.

"Individuals who come into contact with, or contract COVID-19, should avoid additional contact with other people and pets.

"Be sure your pet is prepared and ensure you have multiple caregiver options in case you become unable to care for your pet."

The Georgia Aquarium, like its counterparts around the country, has closed its doors in an effort to minimize the spread of coronavirus.

Love READ MORE Pandas Finally Get It On In Isolation After 10 Years Together While Zoo Closed After a decade of will-they-won't-they antics, two giant pandas have finally come together to make the beast with two backs.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

The vast majority of people recover.