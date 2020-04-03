'A New Best Friend': Australians Turn To Pet Adoptions To Ward Off Isolation Blues

With more Australians staying at home due to stricter confinement rules, some are now turning to adopting and fostering pets as new companions to see out their isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.

The RSPCA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) in the country's most populous state of New South Wales (NSW) has seen a surge in applications to adopt pets, a welcome move the charity says also gives animals in need shelter at a time of economic hardship.

"In the weekend just gone we saw almost a 300 percent increase in the adoptions across our state, which is just terrific," Chief Executive Officer Steve Coleman told Reuters.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has stressed the need for continuing strict social distancing measures, including restricting the number of people meeting in public to just two and the closure of parks, beaches and gyms.

"Now with COVID-19 and all the restrictions going on, like everyone, our daughter is kind of stuck inside and we thought now's a great time for her to find a new best friend forever in the form of 'Honey' the rabbit," adopter and Sydney resident Jason said.

Sydney school teacher Chris Moysa said he had been planning to adopt a cat for a while after growing up with them.

But with the onset of the coronavirus social restrictions, he thought that now was as good a time as ever.

"It's just the companionship, having something around, makes you smile, they do stupid stuff," Moysa said.

"They hang out with you, they don't judge you, the love is unconditional so what's not to like?"

New South Wales remains the epicentre of the disease in Australia, accounting for almost half of the nation's confirmed cases, which now exceed 4,800. There have been 26 deaths.