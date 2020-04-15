Aussies Dressing Up For Bin Night Is The Most Exciting Time Of The Week

Taking the bins out is now the biggest social event of the week.

The Bin Isolation Outing Group has amassed more than 800,000 followers on Facebook in just over a fortnight, as neighbours show off their outfits for their weekly trip to the kerb.

The idea all started with a dare.

“My friend put on her Facebook page ‘Day Six Isolation Bin Night, I’m excited’,” Danielle Askew told 10 News First.

“So I dared her to dress up, I said I would too, I’ll make a Facebook page for us girls to have a giggle.”

Since then, followers have poured in from Australia and all over the world.

“Everyone needs a reason at the moment in this chaotic world, to have a reason to smile and to laugh and a reason to get dressed up,” Askew said.

The page shows off the fancy dress outfits people are donning as they make the glamorous trek to put their bins out each week.

"Basically the bin goes out more than us SO let’s dress up for the occasion! Fancy dress, makeup, tutu ... be creative!" reads the description on the Bin Isolation Outing Facebook page.

"Post photos to cheer us up. After all, laughter is the best medicine."

Hundreds have shared images and video of themselves and family members taking out their garbage dressed as Star Wars stormtroopers, superheroes, Nintendo character Luigi, in animal onesies, and much more.

Some are dressing as fairies, sharks, Darth Vader, and one woman even donned prison stripes, joking that she felt like she was under 'house arrest' with the new 'stay at home' measures.

Others are taking a more formal route, dressing in fancy nightwear, gowns and suits.

"How exciting is it to put a bin out," one woman joked, as she shared a video of herself dressed as Morticia Addams from The Addams Family.

"THIS IS THE ABSOLUTE BEST GROUP EVER INVENTED," gushed another.

There seem to be only a few rules in the group, with Askew telling members "Please guys remember to be kind! No bullying or putting people down in any way.

"And no nudity thanks."

Askew said she was shocked at how quickly the number of people dressing up grew -- showing that the community are wheelie eager for something to do during isolation.

"I think people need a little relief from the chaotic world we are currently living in and laughter is the best medicine," she said.

"Maybe the next idea could be to dress up our mailboxes to give people a project and make others smile."