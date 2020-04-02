People Are Dressing Up (And Down) To Take Their Bins Out

Self-isolation is sending many of us a little stir-crazy, but a big group of Aussies are finding joy in the most mundane of tasks -- bin night.

Across the country, Australians are donning fancy dress to take their garbage bins out -- with walking to the street kerb being the longest trip many people are taking these days, now that we're being told to stay inside except for essential reasons.

"Basically the bin goes out more than us SO let’s dress up for the occasion! Fancy dress, makeup, tutu ... be creative!" reads the description on the Bin Isolation Outing group on Facebook.

"Post photos to cheer us up. After all, laughter is the best medicine."

And many have done just that, sharing images and video of themselves and family members taking out their garbage dressed as Star Wars stormtroopers, superheroes, Nintendo character Luigi, in animal onesies, and more.

Some are dressing as fairies, sharks, Darth Vader, and one woman even donned prison stripes, joking that she felt like she was under 'house arrest' with the new 'stay at home' measures.

Others are taking a more formal route, dressing in fancy nightwear, gowns and suits.

"How exciting is it to put a bin out," one woman joked, as she shared a video of herself dressed as Morticia Addams from The Addams Family.

"THIS IS THE ABSOLUTE BEST GROUP EVER INVENTED," gushed another.

Only created on March 28, the group has suddenly boomed to more than 80,000 members as of the time of writing, with people from all over the world joining.

The group's admin, Danielle Askew from Queensland, wrote in an early post on the group:

Because the bin is going out more than we are right now, when your bin day comes around, why not dress up for the occasion while wheeling your bin to the end of the driveway or carrying your rubbish to your bin.

Askew said she started the group as a dare to a friend.

"She posted a meme about isolation day eight, 'excited its bin day'. I dared her to dress up and she took the challenge," she told 10 daily.

"I made the page for my friends to follow and to challenge them to dress up too."

There seem to be only a few rules in the group, with Askew telling members "Please guys remember to be kind! No bullying or putting people down in any way.

"And no nudity thanks."

Askew said she was shocked at how quickly the number of people dressing up grew -- showing that the community are wheelie eager for something to do during isolation.

"I think people need a little relief from the chaotic world we are currently living in and laughter is the best medicine," she said.

"Maybe the next idea could be to dress up our mailboxes to give people a project and make others smile."