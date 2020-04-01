Rainbows Are Taking Over Aussie Streets And Lifting Spirits

Aussie families are leaving a trail of rainbows to spread some much needed colour and joy during the coronavirus pandemic.

A Facebook group is asking people to post photos and creations of rainbows to brighten up the streets as children spend their days at home.

The 'Rainbow Trail Australia' group was started two weeks ago and now has more than 114,000 members. A similar page has been set up in the U.K.

The Aussie page has been flooded with thousands of uplifting posts in recent days as children decorate their homes, driveways, footpaths and windows with pops of colour.

Good News READ MORE Young Boys Had To Cancel Their Birthday Parties, So Neighbours Stepped In A community in Perth hasn't let new social distancing measures dampen the spirits of two young boys who were forced to cancel their birthday parties this weekend due to coronavirus.

Rainbows are also appearing on water sheds and hay bales, some with messages such as "stay safe", "it's a good day to be kind" and "find joy in the ordinary".

"Thank you daddy for being an essential worker," one photo reads, while another says "always look on the bright side".

Here are some of our favourites!