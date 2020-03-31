'Like A Warm Hug': The Small Businesses Giving Free Coffee To Health Workers
As the fight against coronavirus intensifies, frontline health workers are tirelessly caring for patients around the clock -- and some small businesses are giving back.
'Pay it forward' campaigns are popping up across the country, allowing customers who want to support their local cafe to purchase an extra takeaway coffee for a hospital worker.
Nurses, doctors, paramedics and others working on the front line of the COVID-19 battle can visit participating shops and claim the coffees before or after shifts.
It's a small way to give back, but hospitality staff say it makes a big difference to someone's day.
"We have actually had some nurses come in in scrubs as well, so they've been very appreciative that they can come in here, and get a coffee after their shifts, and go home and have a little nap," Anne Natt, manager of Miss 5048 cafe in Adelaide, told 10 News First.
Her popular cafe's customers have rushed to chip in and donate a hot drink. Her coffee bean supplier also donated eight kilograms of beans -- enough to make 400 coffees.
Incognito Cafe in the inner southern suburb of Plympton, Adelaide, also wants to reward overworked health workers. The shop is a popular hot-spot for not only hospital staff, but emergency service workers like paramedics.
"I think a free coffee is the equivalent to a nice big warm hug," owner Brett Dowsett told 10 News First.
"I'm just calling upon anyone who wants a free coffee, come on down we'll give you a free coffee."
McDonald's has also announced an offer of free cuppas to healthcare workers, with Airbnb and Uber also finding ways to support those who risk their lives to help others.
Frontline staff who require accommodation can register to have their Airbnb fee waived, while Uber Eats recently pledged 25,000 free meals for health sector staff.
In addition, the Buy Them A Coffee campaign continues nationally, with the fundraiser distributing donations to cafes and food outlets close to city hospitals, so they can provide workers with free coffee, tea and sometimes food.
Feature Image: Getty
