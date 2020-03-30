Quarantine Love Story Reaches Second Base

This pair shows quarantine is the perfect time for a bubbling romance.

U.S. based photographer Jeremy Cohen and Tori Cignarelli have warmed hearts across the globe, updating fans about their blossoming romance during the quarantine.

Last week, Cohen saw Cignarelli dancing on her New York rooftop and used his drone to ask for her number.

The pair started messaging and agreed on a 'date' from their balconies while staying in self-isolation.

World READ MORE Man Uses Drone To Ask Out Quarantine Crush Social distancing didn't hinder this man's search for love -- instead, he showed it really was in the air.

In part two of their story, which has been viewed more than 10 million times on TikTok, fans are able to see Cohen getting ready for his big date -- this includes trimming his beard, getting a haircut and going through multiple outfit changes.

"I told her she was beautiful," he said.

... well, he screamed it across the rooftop to her.

"We ate our matching organic microwaveable dinners together, I'd sneakily coordinated with her roommate earlier to set it up."

The pair video-chatted during their cute date, and at the end, Cohen hinted to viewers a bigger and better part three was on its way.

A few days later, Cohen used a giant inflatable walking ball to show up at Cignarelli's apartment block after he decided he needed to see her in person.

"Time for my biggest move yet, I hope she doesn't burst my bubble," he joked.

It turned out to be a good move, with Cignarelli bursting into laughter as soon as she laid eyes on her bubble-encased date.

Cohen also brought her flowers and hand sanitiser, but his act of kindness didn't quite go to plan.

"I realised that was a misstep as I was locked inside this bubble," Cohen said.

The pair went for a walk across town and were even stopped by a few police officers who wanted a selfie.

"Just because we're social distancing doesn't mean we have to be socially distant," Cohen wrote of the date.