Quilton Donates One Million Toilet Rolls To Aussies Who Need It

Toilet paper company Quilton have shown they really do love your bum, by donating one million rolls to help out Aussies who need it.

As coronavirus panic buying began, toilet rolls were one of the first items to be stripped from shelves.

Heartbreaking images of elderly people struggling to find toilet paper on shelves filled social media, with people desperately asking for others to stop stockpiling as some others in the community could not afford to do so.

Despite the best efforts of supermarkets, which introduced designated shopping hours for seniors and limits on the amount of products bought, many shelves still remain bare.

Quilton is now stepping in to help those who may be missing out on toilet paper as people continue to stockpile.

From March 24, Quilton will be donating 1,000,000 toilet rolls to Australians who need it most, including the vulnerable and elderly.

Quilton said it would be working with a number of registered charities to make sure the toilet rolls end up with the right people.

"They will be the ones making sure the donated rolls end up where they are supposed to," Quilton said.

Registered charities can be nominated to be included in the scheme by emailing 1millionrolls@quilton.com.au.