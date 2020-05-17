Son Charged With Murder Of Parents After Couple Found Dead In Queensland B&B

A 31-year-old man has been arrested after his parents were found dead in a Queensland bed and breakfast.

Queensland police officers were called to a property in Joyner about 2 pm on Sunday where they discovered the bodies of Frank and Loris Puglia.

Queensland man Chris Puglia is understood to be the couple's son and was arrested hours later in Sydney.

NSW Police told 10 daily the man was pulled over and detained about 6:30pm Sunday when officers spotted him driving along the M1 at Berowra in a Toyota Rav 4.

He was taken to Hornsby Police Station and charged by virtue of a Queensland arrest warrant for two counts of murder and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

The car was also seized and will undergo forensic examination.

The man was refused bail and is due to appear at Parramatta Local Court today.

Queensland Police are expected to travel to NSW where they will apply for the man’s extradition.

More to come.

Featured image: Facebook

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, dial 000. If you need help and advice, call 1800Respect on 1800 737 732, or Lifeline on 13 11 14. A range of domestic and family violence resources based around the country can be found here.