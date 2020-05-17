Dad Fatally Stabbed 'In Front Of Young Son' After Alleged Road Rage Row

A father has allegedly been stabbed to death in front of his four-year-old son following an alleged road rage incident in northern England, local media reports.

Police and paramedics descended on a small street in Thornaby after the man was reportedly assaulted inside a silver BMW on Friday afternoon.

The man, in his 40s, had sustained a "significant injury".

Witnesses said the driver of the car had been stabbed, according to the Gazette Live.

A spokeswoman for the North East Ambulance Service said they responded to reports of a person injured at the junction of Tedder Avenue and Trenchard Avenue.

Cleveland Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Specialist Officers are supporting family members of the deceased man and our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time," a statement from police read.

"Officers are currently patrolling the Thornaby area for increased reassurance to the community."

Britain's The Mirror identified the man as James Stokoe.

It is alleged his attacker was on foot and had pulled a knife from a shopping bag before opening the door to his BMW and stabbing him repeatedly.

He then fled the scene.

A witness told the publication she "fought so hard to try to save the man before emergency services arrived. I don’t think the community will ever forget the horrific scenes.”

On Saturday authorities arrested a man, believed to be in his 30s, in Stockton-on-Tees, near Durham.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, dial 000. If you need help and advice, call 1800Respect on 1800 737 732, or Lifeline on 13 11 14. A range of domestic and family violence resources based around the country can be found here.