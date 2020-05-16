Woman Hit With Bottle In Alleged Shop Fight Over Social Distancing

A man will face court after he allegedly struck a woman with a bottle when she asked him to socially distance in a Sydney supermarket queue.

Police say the 59-year-old woman asked the man to move back when he stood closely behind her at the checkout in the Miller supermarket on Friday morning.

It's alleged he then approached her from behind and hit her head with a bottle as she was buying her groceries.

The woman was treated by paramedics and taken to Liverpool Hospital as a precaution.

Police allege the man later brandished a meat cleaver when they approached him on Saturday at a Green Valley park, before being tasered.

The 47-year-old was taken to Liverpool Hospital and has since been charged with several offences including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assaulting police, and using an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention.

The man has been refused bail ahead of a scheduled appearance at Parramatta Local Court on Sunday.