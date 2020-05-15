'Dead Body' Found By Highway Turns Out To Be 'Sex Doll'

A major QLD police investigation into a body found wrapped in a blanket by the side of a busy highway has concluded, after it turned out to be a "life-like replica doll".

Officers were called to the Bruce Highway near Bowen, in Queensland's Whitsunday region about 200km south-east of Townsville, around 7am on Friday after receiving reports of a body on the side of the road.

"Police were called to reports of a body wrapped in a blanket on a trail off the Bruce Highway," QLD Police said in a statement.

"Forensic officers commenced investigations which have concluded the body is a life-like replica doll of a human."

The Courier-Mail newspaper reported it was a "sex doll", but a QLD Police spokesperson could not confirm this immediately when contacted by 10 daily.

Earlier in the day, police, detectives and forensic officers had commenced an investigation. Once the 'body' was found to be a doll, police disbanded the crime scene -- but the investigation is not over.

"Officers will continue investigations into the origins of the doll," QLD Police said.