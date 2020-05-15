Advertisement
Man Charged Over Melbourne Woman Ellie Price's Death

2020-05-15T22:58:51+00:00

Ricardo Barbaro has been charged with murder over the death of young Melbourne mother Ellie Price.

Former fugitive Ricardo Barbaro has been charged with murder over the death of a Melbourne mother.

The 33-year-old was charged over the death of Ellie Price, who was found dead in her South Melbourne home on May 4.

It comes after a week-long manhunt to find Barbaro ended after a stand-off in Sydney.

Man Accused Of Murdering South Melbourne Mum Extradited To Victoria

Ricardo Barbaro has been extradited to Victoria following the death of south Melbourne mum Ellie Price.

The 26-year-old woman's body was in her apartment for days before it was discovered.

Police believe Barbaro was in an on-again, off-again relationship with the young mother.

He is due to face Melbourne Magistrates Court on Saturday.

