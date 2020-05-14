Couple Arrested After 'Walking Down Street With Human Torso In Suitcase'

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder after they were allegedly discovered walking down the street carrying a human torso inside a suitcase.

Police in Gloucestershire, England, have since launched a homicide investigation and are searching the nearby Forest of Dean.

Initial suspicions developed when a member of the public told police they were concerned about a vehicle -- which had been travelling on the A4136 near Coleford in Gloucestershire -- due to its manner of driving.

In a statement, authorities confirmed the woman in her 20s from Birmingham, and the man in his 30s from Wolverhampton, had been walking along a road near Coleford, when a police officer stopped to ask what was in the suitcase late on Tuesday night.

The officer then made the grim discovery -- a torso, The Mirror UK reports.

They remain in police custody following a 36-hour extension to question them, which was granted by magistrates at midday on Thursday.

It is understood the vehicle was also seized.

Detectives have since sealed off a large area of the forest and are working tirelessly to identify the remains which they believe belong to a woman.

"The nature of this incident is distressing and we're working around the clock to fully understand what has happened," Senior Investigating Officer DCI John Turner said.

"Someone's life has been lost and our priority is to identify the victim and get answers for her family."

Turner confirmed no human remains have yet been found in surrounding areas, contrary to other media reports.

Charges are yet to be laid.

