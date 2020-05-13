Police Race To Find 'Distressed Woman' Forced Into Car Late At Night

London's Metropolitan Police are on the hunt for a "distressed" woman who they believed was forced into a car and driven away late on Monday night.

Just before midnight officers were called to a street in Harringay, in the city's north, following reports a woman may have been bundled into a small dark-coloured car.

They found no trace of the woman but detectives are urging anyone with information -- or who may have witnessed the incident -- to come forward.

Detective Constable Rebecca Mussington, from the North Area Command Unit, said it is not entirely clear what happened but authorities' main priority is to ensure the woman is okay.

"If this was you [the woman], I would urge you to come forward and speak with us. We need to check on your welfare to ensure that you have not come to any harm," she said in a statement.

“I would also like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, and saw what happened.”

The woman is described as caucasian, aged between 25 and 30 years old, with blonde hair.

She was wearing black clothing and carrying a grey or white handbag.

The man is also caucasian and was wearing a dark coloured coat, jeans and black trainers.

Images: Metropolitan Police

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, dial 000. If you need help and advice, call 1800Respect on 1800 737 732, or Lifeline on 13 11 14. A range of domestic and family violence resources based around the country can be found here.