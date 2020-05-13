Man Accused Of Murdering South Melbourne Mum Arrested In NSW

Ricardo Barbaro is in police custody after a 10-day manhunt spanning two states following the death of south Melbourne mum Ellie Price.

Barbaro, 33, has been wanted by police since Price's body was found in her apartment on May 4.

He was arrested on Thursday morning in the western suburbs of Sydney.

In a statement, Victoria Police confirmed the arrest which follows "an extensive investigation and operation" that required the support of a number of other law enforcement agencies.

Last week investigators made an appeal for information after Price's body was discovered in her South Melbourne home.

"At this time, detectives are not searching for anyone else in relation to the investigation," the statement said.

Victorian detectives will now travel to NSW to apply for Barbaro's extradition to Melbourne.

More to come.

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, dial 000. If you need help and advice, call 1800Respect on 1800 737 732, or Lifeline on 13 11 14. A range of domestic and family violence resources based around the country can be found here.