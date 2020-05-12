Father-Son Cannibal Duo Jailed For Beheading, Cooking Police Officer

Warning: The article discusses graphic content.

A father and son from Ukraine have been sentenced to 15 years behind bars for beheading a police officer and cooking his body parts.

Maxim and Yaroslav Kostyukov, 42 and 21, were convicted of killing Yevgeny 'Zhenya' Petrov, 45.

It is understood the trio were drinking together when they started arguing about the conflict between Kyiv's forces and pro-Moscow rebels, according to The Daily Mail.

They then stabbed the policeman to death before reportedly beheading him and cutting out his heart, kidneys, liver, and other internal organs.

Yaroslav said he cooked the meat, which they served to a homeless man.

However, he later changed his statement and claimed he "hardly ate" the human remains which were included in a broth because it made him feel instantly sick.

But prosecutors argued there was clear evidence they cooked and ate the remains of their victim.

The policeman's body was found dumped by a cellar doorway near an apartment complex in Kharkiv.

According to Prosecutor Oksana Karnaukh, cannibalism is not listed as a crime in the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

"That is why the prosecution cannot include this into the charges in court," the prosecutor explained.

"We charged them with murder and aggravating circumstances committed by a group of persons, and illegal possession of arms."

Featured image: ATN

