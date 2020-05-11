Mystery As Man's Body Found On Suburban Street After Gunshots, Screams Heard

A man's body was discovered a short time after a gunshot was heard in Melbourne's south-east on Monday night.

Emergency services were called to Calrossie Crescent in Endeavour Hills at 7.50 pm after reports a man had been critically injured.

Upon arrival, police located a deceased man.

It's understood neighbours heard a gunshot and called police.

Chris Newby, who lives on Calrossie Close, was sitting on his couch when he heard what sounded like a gunshot.

"It wasn't a huge noise, it was like a combination of a pop and a bang," he told The Age.

"I went out the back and had a look then sat back inside for 10 minutes, then heard a heap of [police] car doors slamming."

Another woman who lives across the road from the crime scene said she panicked after hearing about what happened and phoned her friend in a nearby street.

"I was panicking and just said 'someone's been shot in the head'," she told the paper.

"Someone across the street heard gunshots then a woman screaming."

Police have yet to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the man's death.

Homicide Squad detectives are on scene and investigating.

Anyone with information about what occurred has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers.