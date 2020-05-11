HooDunIt? Police Say Owl Behind Jogger Attack

A jogger who fled an unknown attacker was surprised to find out later he had been the victim of an owl attack.

The man was going for a run in Bad Nenndorf, west of the German city of Hanover.

He was attacked by the bird, which scratched at his head with its talons in a bid to protect its young, according to local police.

At first, the 46-year-old had no idea what was happening and feared another person had attacked him.

"It was a bit strange," a police spokesman said.

The man fell, his glasses fell off and he was left bleeding. He fled after the incident and alerted the police.

News READ MORE How Not To Get Swooped This Magpie Season It's the six weeks of the year cyclists and pedestrians dread: Magpie swooping season.

Views READ MORE The Day I Went To War With Sydney's Ballsiest Bush Turkey I come from a long line of servicemen.

Emergency services thought at first that someone had shot at him with an airgun, so police started looking for a projectile, the spokesman said.

But instead, they found a small owl on a fence and a bigger owl in a tree above it.

When the mother owl suddenly targeted a 23-year-old police officer and slightly injured her, investigators realised who was responsible for the attack on the jogger.

"It was a female tawny owl who was trying to protect her nearby young," police said.

The jogger was not seriously injured.

"He found it quite amusing," the spokesman said.