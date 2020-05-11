Father Jailed After 160km/h Police Chase With Unrestrained Baby Daughter In Car

A man has been jailed for two years after leading police on a 160km/h chase with his unrestrained baby daughter in the car.

Wayne Smith crashed his black Ford Focus into a police vehicle on the M5 in England, forcing part of the major motorway to close in August last year.

The 27-year-old reportedly clocked speeds of 160km/h, swerving in and out of traffic before smashing into the cop car near Weston-Super-Mare, Somerset.

His baby daughter, who was in the backseat at the time, had a soiled nappy and was not wearing a seatbelt. She was taken to hospital as a precaution but appeared unharmed.

Constable Jason Smith was in the police car at the time of the crash.

According to The Mirror, it flipped several times due to the impact of the collision, leaving Smith with head injuries and post-traumatic stress.

Smith was convicted of battery, causing actual bodily harm, cruelty to a child, and dangerous driving following a trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

He has been sentenced to 26 months behind bars and was stripped of his licence for three years.

The court heard Smith took the child from her mother before taking off.

According to Judge Barr Berlin, Smith entered the woman's home and threw her against the floor before sending a message to her boss claiming he could not be at work that day.

"He put the child into his black Ford Focus and headed on the motorway to the southwest," he said.

"This was a callous and reckless act which was typical of his behaviour."

The judge concluded Smith didn't deliberately harm the police officer but slammed him for leaving the little girl to sit in a soiled nappy which left her with nasty rashes.

"I find this to be high culpability child cruelty due to the location of the offence and the timing," Judge Berlin said.

Smith has also been subject to a restraining order.

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, dial 000. If you need help and advice, call 1800Respect on 1800 737 732, or Lifeline on 13 11 14. A range of domestic and family violence resources based around the country can be found here.